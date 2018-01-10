Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth is expected to stabilize at around 1.8% in 2018-2020 as the country has adjusted to the new level of oil prices, the World Bank said in its January report named ‘Broad-Based Upturn, but for How Long?’ released on Tuesday.

"In Russia, after a two-year recession, output expanded by 1.7% in 2017, bolstered by higher oil prices and supportive monetary policies amid lower inflation," the report said.

"Growth in Russia is expected to stabilize at around 1.8% in 2018-20," the paper said.

According to the World Bank, "the two largest economies, the Russian Federation and Turkey, accounted for most of the improvement in the region’s expansion in 2017."

Meanwhile, "an escalation of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, a tightening of international sanctions on Russia, or an intensification of disagreements of some countries with the EU could deter international investors," the World Bank said, adding that "the latter could lead to expectations of an end to EU accession protocol for Turkey and of disruptions in EU funding to some countries during the next budget cycle."

The World Bank’s projections differ from those offered by the International Monetary Fund, which upgraded its GDP growth outlook for Russia to 1.8% from 1.4% for 2017 and to 1.6% from 1.4% for 2018 in early October. The World Bank raised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth to 1.7% from 1.3% for 2017, to 1.7% from 1.4% for 2018 and to 1.8% from 1.4% for 2019 in November.