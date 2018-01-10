Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020

Business & Economy
January 10, 1:09 updated at: January 10, 2:34 UTC+3

"Commodity exporters have already adjusted to current oil price levels," the report said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth is expected to stabilize at around 1.8% in 2018-2020 as the country has adjusted to the new level of oil prices, the World Bank said in its January report named ‘Broad-Based Upturn, but for How Long?’ released on Tuesday.

"In Russia, after a two-year recession, output expanded by 1.7% in 2017, bolstered by higher oil prices and supportive monetary policies amid lower inflation," the report said.

"Growth in Russia is expected to stabilize at around 1.8% in 2018-20," the paper said.

According to the World Bank, "the two largest economies, the Russian Federation and Turkey, accounted for most of the improvement in the region’s expansion in 2017."

Meanwhile, "an escalation of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, a tightening of international sanctions on Russia, or an intensification of disagreements of some countries with the EU could deter international investors," the World Bank said, adding that "the latter could lead to expectations of an end to EU accession protocol for Turkey and of disruptions in EU funding to some countries during the next budget cycle."

The World Bank’s projections differ from those offered by the International Monetary Fund, which upgraded its GDP growth outlook for Russia to 1.8% from 1.4% for 2017 and to 1.6% from 1.4% for 2018 in early October. The World Bank raised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth to 1.7% from 1.3% for 2017, to 1.7% from 1.4% for 2018 and to 1.8% from 1.4% for 2019 in November.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
2
Turkey summons Russian ambassador over ceasefire violation in Syria’s Idlib — source
3
Drones attacking Russian bases in Syria launched from Idlib de-escalation zone
4
Embassy slams US attempts to exert pressure on Russia amid upcoming polls as unacceptable
5
Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020
6
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
7
Kremlin comments on drone attack against Russian base in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама