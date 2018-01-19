Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gale warning declared in Russia's Trans-Baikal Region ahead of 40-degree frost

Business & Economy
January 19, 13:29 UTC+3 CHITA

Energy workers carried out a complex of extra measures to provide reliable and high-quality thermal energy supplies to consumers during the frosts

CHITA, January 19. /TASS/. A gale warning has been declared in the Trans-Baikal Region due to the upcoming 40-degree frosts that are forecasted in the region on January 20-22, the regional Emergencies Ministry administration reported on Friday.

"According to the gale warning issued by the Trans-Baikal Administration for Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring, most districts of the region are in for low night temperatures up to minus 35-40 degrees, and the northern districts will see up to minus 48 degrees," the ministry noted.

The press service of Territorial Generating Company No.14 added that the energy workers carried out a complex of extra measures to provide reliable and high-quality thermal energy supplies to consumers during the frosts. Repair crews, transport, special equipment and reserve power equipment were also activated.

Press Secretary of the Trans-Baikal (Zabaikalye) road administration Tatyana Kondratenko reported that actions to secure a free pass in case of deterioration of the situation were carried out on the problem parts of Trans-Baikal roads. In addition, schemes for bypass routes were worked out, and platforms for temporary parking were chosen.

