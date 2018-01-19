Growth of Russia’s hydrocarbon reserves expected to reach 2 bln tonnes

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The projected growth of hydrocarbon reserves in Russia in 2017 will amount to 2 bln tonnes of equivalent fuel, in the future an increase of Gydan inventories is expected, Head of Rosgeo Roman Panov told reporters.

"Absolute growth figures are expected at 2 bln tonens of equivalent fuel by 2017," Panov said. At the same time, he noted that the bulk of the final seismic facilities is planned for the end of 2018.

It was reported earlier, that in 2016 Rosgeo provided an increase of resources of the category D1-lok on hydrocarbon raw materials of over 7 bln tonnes of equivalent fuel, including 2 bln tonnes of equivalent fuel on the continental shelf. The penetration volume for parametric and exploratory wells exceeded 3,000 meters, 77 wells were surveyed, 24 wells were liquidated.

At the same time, Panov noted that in the future the state holding expects a significant increase of hydrocarbon reserves due to the discoveries at Gydan. "We have completed the drilling project 130 of the Gydan parametric well, tests are currently in progress," he added.

According to Panov, the license reserve is almost exhausted at the moment, there were a few large objects that may be attractive to subsoil users. Therefore, according to him, in the future it would be viable to focus on searching oil and gas bearing provinces, which will be of interest in the future.

At the moment, the Gydan Peninsula is being developed by Novatek, where in 2023 it is planned to launch Arctic LNG-2 plant. In addition, the East-Messoyakha deposit is located on the peninsula, the licenses for both blocks are owned by Messoyakhaneftegaz, which is partially controlled by Gazprom Neft and Rosneft. Gazprom Neft acts as the operator of the project.