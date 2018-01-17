Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Alibaba Group refutes information about plans to mine cryptocurrencies

Business & Economy
January 17, 21:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

China’s media reported earlier that the company launched the P2P Nodes to mine cryptocurrency

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Alibaba Group does not intend to issue a cryptocurrency and its P2P Nodes platform was launched for other purposes, the company’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"Alibaba does not plan to issue a cryptocurrency. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies mining is strictly forbidden on our cloud servers," a press service representative said. P2P Nodes is a Content Delivery Network he added.

China’s mass media reported earlier that the company launched the P2P Nodes to mine cryptocurrency.

