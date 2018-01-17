Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Central Bank feels worries cryptocurrencies may have 'Viagra effect'

Business & Economy
January 17, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A solution that was being developed for the global market as a means of payment in reality constitutes an excellent platform for a financial pyramid, the bank’s first deputy governor said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Kin Cheung

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia feels certain worries about the risk what it describes as "Viagra effect" of cryptocurrencies may furnish a convenient basis for financial pyramids, though they were created for very different purposes, the bank’s first deputy governor, Sergey Shvetsov, told the Gaidar Forum in Moscow on Wednesday.

Read also

Head of Sberbank urges not to ban cryptocurrencies

"We find the Viagra effect worrisome. Viagra’s invention was casual. It was a byproduct of the work on a heart muscle drug. The end effect turned out to be something very different. As for the cryptocurrencies are concerned, we suspect that a solution that was being developed for the global market as a means of payment in reality constitutes an excellent platform for a financial pyramid. The net effect proved totally different from the expected," Shvetsov said.

Those who buy them regard cryptocurrencies rather as an investment, and not as a means of payment, he remarked.

"What we can see today is an investment rush, and not acquisition of a means of payment. People are investing into something they have very little knowledge about, hoping to resell it at a higher price someday. It’s a purely investment affair. It is very good we care to give thought to it, but it is absolutely clear that regulators will not do anything that might encourage the growth of such pyramids," Shvetsov said.

The consumer properties of cryptocurrencies may be lost if they fall under the operation of tax or money laundering laws, he said. In that case cryptocurrencies will leave the market, because their investment value will be of no interest to potential buyers anymore," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
2
ISS orbit raised by 400 meters
3
Last year's mortality in Russia down among all age groups — health minister
4
EU needs to mend relations with Russia — Bulgarian PM
5
Ukraine parliament rejects amendment on breaking off diplomatic ties with Russia
6
Bitcoin exchange rate down more than 25%
7
Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама