Russian budget can show surplus in 2018

Business & Economy
January 17, 17:41 UTC+3

Deficit was 1.5% of GDP as of 2017 year-end, according to the finance minister

Read also

Key points of Russian 2018 budget

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian budget can have surplus already this year, while deficit was 1.5% of GDP as of 2017 year-end, Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

"Our deficit is 1.5% of GDP in 2017," the minister said. "This year we plan [to have deficit - TASS] of 1.3% of GDP but if the market situation continues as now, then we may have surplus," the minister said.

Russia’s budget surplus can be 1% of GDP in 2018, the Ministry of Economic Development said earlier today in its review. The federal budget showed surplus last time in 2011.

