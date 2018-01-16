Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s outbound tourism traffic grows by nearly 20% in 2017

Business & Economy
January 16, 18:31 UTC+3 NOVO OGARYOVO

The number of tourist trips made by Russians nearly doubled in the past 17 years

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

NOVO OGARYOVO, January 16. /TASS/. In 2017, Russians made 38 mln tourist trips abroad, which is close to the 2014 level, head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) Oleg Safonov said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members.

"Thanks to the growing number of affordable offers, improving economic situation and increasing purchasing power, more Russians have taken to travelling abroad. According to preliminary estimates, outbound tourism traffic grew nearly by 20% in 2017, as 38 mln trips were recorded. And what is more important, the number has almost reached the 2014 level, when 42 mln tourist trips were made," Safonov said.

Read also

Thailand sees four-year record in Russian tourist flows during 2017

He added that the number of tourist trips made by Russians nearly doubled in the past 17 years, growing from 21 mln trips in 2000 to 38 mln in 2017. Besides, in Safonov’s words, "despite sanctions and foreign propaganda against our country, we have seen a surge of interest in Russia on the part of foreign tourists." "According to the World Tourism Organization, our country has entered the top five of the most popular tourist destinations based on the number of Internet search requests. Experts say that the tourist inflow to Russia grew by 6-8% in the first half of December," Safonov pointed out.

The Rostourism chief also said that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had recorded a 14% growth in the tourist inflow in the first three quarters of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. Safonov added that reasons for Russia’s growing popularity among foreign tourists particularly included the possibility of receiving e-visas in the Far East and the introduction of the tax-free system.

Read also

‘Red routes’ and Volga cruises: what brings Chinese tourists to Russia

At the same time, Safonov said that there had been a significant increase in the domestic tourism traffic. "The domestic tourism traffic is estimated to have grown by three percent in 2017, when more than 56.4 mln trips were made, which is 34% more compared to 2014 and 75% more compared to 2013," he said.

The Rostourism head noted that "during the New Year holiday season, about seven million people made tourist trips around the country," which indicated an average growth of nine percent compared to 2016. Safonov added that apart from traditional destinations such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar region, Tatarstan and Crimea, tourists had discovered new regions. "In particular, the Murmansk region attracted 35,000 tourists, showing a growth of 10%, while the number of trips to Chechnya increased by 140%," he said. According to him, in 2017, a total of 21.5 mln tourists visited Moscow, while the Krasnodar region attracted 16 mln tourists, 3.5 mln people made tourist trips to St. Petersburg, Tatarstan welcomed 3.1 mln tourists and 5.4 mln people travelled to Crimea for tourism purposes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tourism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
2
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
3
Lavrov doubts US plans to train Kurds in Syria will help resolve Afrin crisis
4
Russian Orthodox archbishop says Western Europe’s gender policy 'enormous tragedy'
5
Serbian president calls murder of top Kosovo Serb politician ‘terrorist attack’
6
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
7
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама