Russia’s Rosatom plans foreign orders portfolio above $130 bln in 2018

Business & Economy
January 16, 12:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom expects its ten-year foreign orders portfolio to exceed $130 bln

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom expects its ten-year foreign orders portfolio to exceed $130 bln in 2018, Chief Executive Officer Alexei Likhachev said Tuesday.

"Over 130 bln (dollars)," he said.

Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreement

In 2017, the company’s ten-year foreign orders portfolio also surpassed $130 bln.

The nuclear corporation traditionally calculates its orders portfolio for a ten-year perspective. This year the supervisory board plans to discuss the initiative to extend this period.

"The idea is to obtain an approval from the supervisory board on shifting from a ten-year portfolio to an open-ended one," Likhachev said.

Meanwhile, the shift should not concern the company’s new products, but may be used to calculate its foreign orders portfolio, he added. According to CEO, the shift from a ten-year principle for calculating foreign orders will encourage the corporation’s international divisions to enter into "longer" contracts.

"This year we plan to shift to a wider planning perspective. This relates to the fact that several contracts are long-term, meaning service contracts and fuel contracts," he said.

