Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreement

North Koreans demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomatWorld October 11, 19:49
Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World CupSport October 11, 18:48
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 18:42
Short Russian Holocaust film Violin to seek Oscar, says producerSociety & Culture October 11, 18:09
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoyWorld October 11, 17:55
Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy October 11, 17:25
World leaders and their canine companionsSociety & Culture October 11, 17:11
Sea freight link to be launched between Russia and SyriaBusiness & Economy October 11, 16:47
Tit-for-tat measures against US-backed media not to affect outlets from other countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Energy Ministry of Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, TASS reports from the scene on Wednesday.
The document was signed by Alexander Voronkov, Director of the Middle Eastern Office of Rosatom, and Khalid El Mediouri, Director-General of Morocco’s National Centre for Nuclear Energy, Sciences and Technology.