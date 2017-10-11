Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreement

RABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Energy Ministry of Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, TASS reports from the scene on Wednesday.

The document was signed by Alexander Voronkov, Director of the Middle Eastern Office of Rosatom, and Khalid El Mediouri, Director-General of Morocco’s National Centre for Nuclear Energy, Sciences and Technology.