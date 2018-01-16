Finnish company Wartsila refuses to supply generators to Crimea due to EU sanctions

HELSINKI, January 15. /TASS/. The Finnish engineering company Wartsila refused to supply diesel generators to Crimea because of EU sanctions. An official with the company confirmed this information to TASS on Monday.

Earlier, the RBC information agency reported that Wartsila refused to supply the generators of the Kerch shipyard because of the sanctions.

As a result the plant had to shift the deadline for building a rescue vessel worth 2.8 billion rubles ($50 mln). The new deadline is not reported but initially, the vessel was to be commissioned this year.

"We carefully studied the situation, but decided that we should act in accordance with the rules (provided for by the sanctions)," the representative of the Finnish company said. According to her, the supply "would not be in line with the current EU sanctions regime".

"Unfortunately, in this case we cannot supply equipment for this project," the official with Wartsila noted.

At the same time, she added that the company has a "long history of relations with Russian partners" and it "seeks to continue cooperation in the future in accordance with the legislative framework."

Wartsila produces machinery and other equipment for power plants operating on gas, oil and other raw materials. The company was founded in 1834 and has headquarters in Helsinki. The company also has several offices in Russia.