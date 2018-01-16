Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finnish company Wartsila refuses to supply generators to Crimea due to EU sanctions

Business & Economy
January 16, 8:45 UTC+3 HELSINKI

Wartsila produces machinery and other equipment for power plants operating on gas, oil and other raw materials

Share
1 pages in this article

HELSINKI, January 15. /TASS/. The Finnish engineering company Wartsila refused to supply diesel generators to Crimea because of EU sanctions. An official with the company confirmed this information to TASS on Monday.

Read also

EU sanctions on Russian individuals unlikely to last long — French senator

Earlier, the RBC information agency reported that Wartsila refused to supply the generators of the Kerch shipyard because of the sanctions.

As a result the plant had to shift the deadline for building a rescue vessel worth 2.8 billion rubles ($50 mln). The new deadline is not reported but initially, the vessel was to be commissioned this year.

"We carefully studied the situation, but decided that we should act in accordance with the rules (provided for by the sanctions)," the representative of the Finnish company said. According to her, the supply "would not be in line with the current EU sanctions regime".

"Unfortunately, in this case we cannot supply equipment for this project," the official with Wartsila noted.

At the same time, she added that the company has a "long history of relations with Russian partners" and it "seeks to continue cooperation in the future in accordance with the legislative framework."

Wartsila produces machinery and other equipment for power plants operating on gas, oil and other raw materials. The company was founded in 1834 and has headquarters in Helsinki. The company also has several offices in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Kiev mum on Putin's offer to hand over military equipment from Crimea
2
Press review: Turkey’s imminent assault on Syrian Kurds and Gagarin’s bust in Palestine
3
Serbia suspends dialogue with Kosovo in EU due to Serbian politician's murder
4
Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says
5
Russia suspects US may have full access to missile defense systems in Japan, Lavrov says
6
Serbian party leader killed in Kosovo — reports
7
Russia calls Vancouver meeting on North Korea 'destructive'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама