Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier

Business & Economy
January 15, 21:58 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade introduced sanctions against 18 Russian companies on October 30, 2017

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

KIEV, January 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade canceled sanctions against the Russian coal supplier Yuzhtrans. The relevant order of December 28, 2017 was published in the electronic database of ministry’s documents.

Ukraine slaps sanctions on 18 Russian companies

The ministry introduced sanctions against 18 Russian companies on October 30, 2017, including Yuzhtrans. Sanctions will adversely affect Ukrainian consumers and the company will find new markets, director of the company Andrei Ivankov told TASS in a comment earlier.

According to Ukraine’s state fiscal service, in conditions of the blockade of Donbass, Ukraine increased coal imports by 1.8 times in January-October 2017 on January-October 2016, to $2.5 bln. Most of coal imports came from Russia (55.7% to a sum of $1.2 bln).

