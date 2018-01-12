Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s car export surges 27% in January-November 2017

Business & Economy
January 12, 21:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 77,300 vehicles have been sold

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Export of cars from Russia rose 27% year-on-year to 77,300 vehicles in January-November 2017, Russia’s Federal Customs Service reported on Friday.

Number of cars in Moscow quintuples over 27 years — mayor

60,900 cars were exported from Russia a year earlier.

In 11 months of 2017, 31,500 cars were delivered to non-CIS countries and 45,800 to CIS countries.

Cars were exported to the amount of $1.21 bln in money terms, up 26% on an annualized basis.

Exports of trucks stayed flat at 12,200 in January-November 2017 but declined by 13.1% in monetary terms to $261 mln.

29,400 cars were exported to non-CIS countries and 40,700 cars were shipped to CIS states in the reporting period.

