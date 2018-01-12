Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian-Chinese trade up 20.8% in 2017, to $84.07 bln

Business & Economy
January 12, 6:33 UTC+3 BEIJING

Imports of Russian goods to China increased by 27.7%, to $41.2 billion

BEIJING, January 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 20.8% year-on-year, to $84.07 billion, China’s General Administration of Customs said in a report published on Friday.

Chinese exports to Russia grew by 14.8%, to $42.88 billion. At the same time, imports of Russian goods to China increased by 27.7%, to $41.2 billion.

In December 2017 alone, trade turnover between the two states stood at $8.13 billion. Russia imported Chinese goods worth $4.06 billion and exported goods worth $4.07 billion to China in the reported period.

In 2016, trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2 percent year-on-year, to reach $69.52 billion.

Topics
Trade & Cooperation
