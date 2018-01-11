Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed

Business & Economy
January 11, 21:31 UTC+3

The Russian president compared investments into cryptocurrencies with shared-equity construction

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Legislative regulation of the cryptocurrency market may be needed in future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is the prerogative of the Central Bank at present and the Central Bank has sufficient authority so far. However, in broad terms, legislative regulation will be definitely required in future," the president said.

Read also

Russia’s Finance Ministry prepares draft law on cryptocurrency regulation

The Bank of Russia is acting conservatively in this sphere but such conservatism is not without reason, Putin said. "It is known that the cryptocurrency is not backed by anything. It cannot be a store of value. No material valuables are behind it and it is not secured by anything. It can be a settlement medium to a certain degree and in certain situations. This is done quickly and efficiently," he said.

Investments into cryptocurrencies can be compared with shared-equity construction by the risk level, the head of state said. "We cannot afford recurrence of the situation with the cryptocurrency, as it happened with deceived equity construction investors. If we regulate and, furthermore, regulate insufficiently effective, then the state will be responsible for the grave situation the people may face," Putin said. All risks are currently borne by investors, he noted.

The Russian Ministry of Finance expects to introduce a bill on the regulation of new financial technologies, including setting rules for circulation of cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings in the territory of Russia, until the end of February 2018, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told reporters earlier on Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
3
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
4
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
5
Russia to give latest multirole helicopter the ‘deep freeze’ test
6
Duma deputy proposes to change US embassy’s address to 1 North American Dead End
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама