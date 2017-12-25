Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Finance Ministry prepares draft law on cryptocurrency regulation

Business & Economy
December 25, 16:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the Central Bank to develop legislative regulation of cryptocurrencies, mining and ICO by July 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yulia Parusova/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance has prepared a draft law of regulation of cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Read also

Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies

"The Ministry of Finance has prepared a draft law, currently under consideration, which will determine the procedure for issuing, taxing, buying and circulation of cryptocurrency," he said.

The Ministry of Finance of Russia currently participates in the preparation of amendments to the Russian legislation regarding the regulation of the market of digital financial technologies.

Earlier, the Russian president instructed the government and the Central Bank to develop legislative regulation of cryptocurrencies, mining and ICO by July 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
3
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
4
Kiev pursuing strong-arm assimilation policy of sub-Carpathian Slavic minority
5
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
6
Flights to Egypt’s seaside resorts unlikely to resume this winter — Russian minister
7
Russian bobsledders’ uniform color and design raise IOC red flag
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама