Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017

Business & Economy
January 10, 20:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rosatom plans to maintain uranium production in Russia at the level of 3,000 tonnes

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Atomredmedzoloto (ARMZ), an affiliate of the mining division of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, maintained uranium mining in Russia in 2017 at the level of 3,000 tonnes, similarly to 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

"ARMZ completely delivered the annual plan of strategic feedstock supplies for the nuclear industry, keeping production at the level of 3,000 tonnes," the company said.

It was reported earlier that Rosatom plans to maintain uranium production in Russia at the level of 3,000 tonnes.

Atomredmedzoloto is managing Russia’s uranium mining assets in the Trans-Baikal Region, the Kurgan Region, Buryatia and Yakutia.

