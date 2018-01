TVER, 10 January. /TASS/. The Russian economy retains positive dynamics, the country's gold and currency reserves are growing, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with workers of the Tver Carriage Works.

"We see positive dynamics of the Russian economy - our budget deficit is less than we expected, gold and foreign currency reserves grow. That means that the Russian economy is on the rise, and this is a persisting trend," he said.