Ford Sollers expects Russian car market to grow by 10-15% in 2018

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Ford Sollers predicts that the Russian car market will surge by 10-15% in 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

"Ford Sollers forecasts recovery of the Russian automotive market with the rate of 10-15% in 2018, which will support continued growth of demand for sport utility vehicles and crossovers, the company said.

Ford Sollers also introduces an extra shift and creates 600 new jobs in its Elabuga plant for production increase. In particular, manufacturing will grow for Ford Kuga, Ford Explorer and Ford Transit models, whose sales skyrocketed by more than 50% in the last year.

Ford Sollers JV is responsible for Russian production of Ford cars, import and sale of all Ford products, including cars, parts and accessories, on the Russian market. Ford Sollers JV includes production sites in Vsevolozhsk (Leningrad Region), Naberezhnye Chelny and Elabuga (Republic of Tatarstan).