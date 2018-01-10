Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ford Sollers expects Russian car market to grow by 10-15% in 2018

Business & Economy
January 10, 14:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ford Sollers JV is responsible for Russian production of Ford cars, import and sale of all Ford products, including cars, parts and accessories, on the Russian market

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Ford Sollers predicts that the Russian car market will surge by 10-15% in 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

