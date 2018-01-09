Microsoft says working on elimination of Specter and Meltdown vulnerabilities

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Microsoft is working on elimination of Specter and Meltdown vulnerabilities, Christina Davydova, spokesperson with Microsoft Corporation in Russia, told TASS.

"Microsoft is working together with AMD to fix the problem and renewal of security updates for AMD devices through the Windows Update Center and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS)," she said.

According to the company’s statement, Microsoft has reports of customers with some AMD devices getting into an unbootable state after installing recent Windows operating system security updates. After investigating, Microsoft has determined that some AMD chipsets do not conform to the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown, the company said.

In order to prevent problems, Microsoft suspended sending part of the Windows updates (January 3 and 9) to devices with AMD processors that affected crashes.

Previously, Google's cyber security experts discovered vulnerabilities in Intel's computer microprocessors that could potentially lead to the theft of confidential user data.

The first vulnerability, called Meltdown, affects Intel processors that were released after 1995. The other one called Specter affects not only Intel products, but also chips manufactured by AMD and ARM. In order to eliminate the potential risk, software vendors, including Microsoft, had to release updates to their products.