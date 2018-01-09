Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch Court of Appeal backs Russia’s right to Stolichnaya, Moskovskaya vodka brands

Business & Economy
January 09, 18:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court ruled that the Luxembourg based Spirits International company should stop selling vodka under the Stolichnaya brand in the Benelux countries

Share
1 pages in this article
© Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Court of Appeal in the Netherlands has confirmed Russia’s right to Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday.

The court ruled that the Luxembourg based Spirits International company should stop selling vodka under the Stolichnaya brand in the Benelux countries (Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg).

Read also

Almost 60 tonnes of vodka with fake excise stamps seized in Russia’s Far East

The Russian state owns vodka brands via Soyuzplodoimport. The Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya brands are included in the portfolio of Soyuzplodoimport along with Russkaya vodka and Sovetskoye sparkling wine.

On Tuesday, an official with Soyuzplodoimport told TASS that the company is satisfied with the court’s ruling.

"Today's victory in the Court of Appeal of the Netherlands is extremely important, as it confirms the fairness of the previous rulings," the official said.

The official added that the company would use the court’s ruling in the ongoing legal dispute for the return of its rights for the Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya trademarks in EU countries and throughout the world.

Soyuzplodimport has been fighting for the rights to popular vodka brands in numerous legal battles abroad for more than 10 years.

In March 2015, a District Court in Rotterdam upheld Russia’s right to the Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya trademarks in a lawsuit with Spirits International, which is controlled by businessman Yuri Shefler. The court banned Spirits International from selling Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Spirits International disputed the ruling in the court of appeal, which now upheld it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
3
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
4
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
5
Russian election committee chief warns EU against interference in presidential election
6
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
7
From climate to transport: Arctic projects of Russian and Japanese scientists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама