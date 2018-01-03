Ukrainian NPP's power unit stopped due to disorders

KIEV, January 3. /TASS/. Power unit number two at the Khmelnitskaya nuclear power plant (in Ukraine’s Netishin) is stopped due to disorders in the nuclear unit’s management and protection system, the managing company’s press service said on Wednesday.

"At 01:57 (02:57 Moscow time), unit number two was stopped for fixing the nuclear unit’s management and protection system," the press service said, adding no emergency situations have been registered and the radiation security is observed fully.

The Khmelnitskaya NPP is in the city of Netishin, Ukraine’s Khmelnitsk region. The power plant has two units of the total power 2,000 Mega Watts. They were put operational in 1987 and in 2004.