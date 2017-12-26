Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Western sanctions may encourage capital repatriation, says expert

Business & Economy
December 26, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matter of the duration of the capital amnesty in Russia has not been resolved yet

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Western sanctions against Russian enterprises and business people may encourage capital repatriation and make the amnesty of exported capitals more popular after it is extended, the president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Alexander Shokhin, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Few people took advantage of that amnesty, in fact it failed to pay off. Plans were large-scale, but the result was modest. Now we have two additional arguments. The first encouraging argument is that the amnesty is not meant to fish out something else, including on the part of law enforcement agencies. Secondly, sanctions should motivate capital owners," Alexander Shokhin said.

"It is interesting to see what the February sanction program will be all about. It will be clear who has fallen under [sanctions], what for and whether assets have been frozen or not. And of course, this may also encourage capital repatriation," the expert said.

He also said that "many more people" will be able to take advantage of capital amnesty in case it is extended, due to an offer by President Vladimir Putin to exempt from another tax payment those, who have already paid taxes with other jurisdictions.

Read also

Putin supports extension of capital amnesty

The question of the duration of the capital amnesty in Russia has not been resolved yet, but the priority is to set up a comfortable environment in Russia for bringing capital back to the country, which could be under threat overseas because of sanctions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on President Vladimir Putin’s proposals on capital repatriation on Tuesday.

"There are no details yet, this is an initiative, it is to be formalized and implemented," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked for how long the capital amnesty program could be extended.

He refrained from providing any estimates on the amounts that can be repatriated as part of the amnesty program.

Commenting on capital repatriation to Russia in general, Peskov recalled that the Russian president had repeatedly mentioned cases when Western countries refused to adhere to the principles of sanctity of private property, including movable and immovable assets and financial resources.

"Our entrepreneurs have repeatedly encountered attempts to encroach [on their funds], in an unjustified manner such as illegally freezing (them) among other things. All that is done under the guise of restrictive measures and sanctions. Of course, this insecure climate for foreign investment can raise anxiety for Russian businesses and Russian capital. So the president as the head of state put forward the initiative to create comfortable conditions here [in Russia] for businesses, if they want to take advantage of the opportunity and repatriate their capital to Russia, thus making themselves immune from the potential brutal non-market encroachments on their property," Peskov concluded.

Concerning the overall effort to improve the investment climate in Russia, Peskov noted "there is always room for improvement.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама