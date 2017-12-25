Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin supports extension of capital amnesty

Business & Economy
December 25, 20:30 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin said he had two proposals that he had not yet made public

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Russia needs to respond to historical challenges by creating new economy — Putin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the extension of the capital amnesty and tax benefits for entrepreneurs transferring their business to Russia from abroad.

"I have two proposals that I have not yet made public before. The first is to extend the term of the capital amnesty, taking into consideration external restrictions that do not diminish but, to all appearances, have a building-up trend," the head of state said.

The second proposal is "to exempt business representatives closing this business abroad and transferring it to the Russian Federation from paying 13% of taxes," the president said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
