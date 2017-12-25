Putin supports extension of capital amnesty

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the extension of the capital amnesty and tax benefits for entrepreneurs transferring their business to Russia from abroad.

"I have two proposals that I have not yet made public before. The first is to extend the term of the capital amnesty, taking into consideration external restrictions that do not diminish but, to all appearances, have a building-up trend," the head of state said.

The second proposal is "to exempt business representatives closing this business abroad and transferring it to the Russian Federation from paying 13% of taxes," the president said.