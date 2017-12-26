Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin orders to identify sites for LNG equipment manufacturing

Business & Economy
December 26, 17:57 UTC+3

Particular attention should be paid to preparation and approval of the research and development plan for creation of LNG production, transportation, storage and utilization technologies

Read also
The construction site of the LNG plant in the village of Sabetta

Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin directed to identify manufacturing sites for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, transportation, storage and usage equipment by March 1, 2018, including defense sector companies implementing diversification programs, the Kremlin website said on Tuesday.

The government is tasked to approve the action plan on localization of critical equipment for medium-scale and large-scale LNG production and construction of LNG carriers by March 1. Particular attention should be paid to preparation and approval of the research and development plan for creation of LNG production, transportation, storage and utilization technologies, including funding for such activities.

The government also received an assignment to coordinate work on execution of agreements of intent among Rosneft, Gazprom, Novatek and production sites, stipulating placement of orders for LNG equipment.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
