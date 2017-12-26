Gazprom CEO expects gas export to exceed 190 bcm in 2017

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom gas supplies to non-CIS countries surged 6% in 2017 compared with 2016 to over 190 bln cubic meters, Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said Tuesday.

"Last year (Gazprom’s - TASS) gas exports hit an all-time record of 179.3 bln cubic meters, while this year Gazprom is on track to surpass this result having supplied over 190 bln cubic meters of gas," he said.

Gazprom’s reserves increment will be 1.8 in 2017, he said. "We conduct a systemic work to build up our reserves. Our gas reserves increment will be above one for the thirteenth year in succession. It will be 1.8," Miller said.

Gazprom will increase gas production by 12% in 2017 compared with 2016 to more than 470 bln cubic meters. "Production will surpass 470 bln cubic meters in 2017, a 12% increase compared with 2016, which in absolute terms will exceed last year’s production by over 50 bln cubic meters," he said.

Russia’s Gazprom Group will increase oil production by 4% to 41 mln tonnes in 2017. "This year Gazprom Group’s oil production will total 41 mln tonnes, a 4% increase compared with 2016," he said.