Gazprom resumes gas supplies to Azerbaijan

Business & Economy
November 22, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The delivery starts on November 22

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Gazprom Export and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have agreed to resume supplies of natural gas to Azerbaijan, the Russian gas holding said in a statement.

Gazprom plans talks on ‘western route’ supplies in China soon

The corresponding contract was signed on November 21, 2017 in Moscow. The delivery starts on November 22, 2017. In total, 1.6 billion cubic meters of Russian gas will be supplied to the Azeri market, according to the contract.

SOCAR is the largest state oil and gas company in Azerbaijan. The scope of the company's activities includes exploration, production, processing, transportation and sale of oil, natural gas and gas condensate.

In October 2009, Gazprom Export and SOCAR entered into a medium-term contract for the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan for the period 2010-2015 through the delivery point of Shirvanovka on the Russian-Azerbaijani border. In 2010-2015, 5.4 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas were purchased.

In 2015, a subsidiary of Gazprom Export, Gazprom Schweiz AG, supplief gas to the Azerbaijan Methanol Company (AzMeCo). In total, 107.4 million cubic meters of gas were delivered under the contract.

