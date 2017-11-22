Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Alrosa sells 262 polished diamonds for $1.56 mln at auction in Israel

Business & Economy
November 22, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alrosa works with large rough diamonds over 1.8 carats

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Diamonds Alrosa, a cutting and polishing division of Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa, sold 262 polished diamonds with the total weigh of 209.34 carats, including 15 rare pink diamonds weighing 15.31 carats, at an auction in Israel in November, the company reported Wednesday.

Read also

Russia mines unique 34.17-carat yellow diamond

"The overall revenue from the sales of fancy colored diamonds totaled $1.209 mln. In addition, the company put for the auction nine colorless diamonds with the total weight of 28.8 carats. All of them were sold for $347.5 thousand," the report said.

Alrosa works with large rough diamonds over 1.8 carats, including special size rough diamonds and those with unique color specifications.

The bulk of products are sold by wholesale lots at monthly trading sessions, both for export and on the domestic market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
7
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама