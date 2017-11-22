Russia’s Alrosa sells 262 polished diamonds for $1.56 mln at auction in Israel

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Diamonds Alrosa, a cutting and polishing division of Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa, sold 262 polished diamonds with the total weigh of 209.34 carats, including 15 rare pink diamonds weighing 15.31 carats, at an auction in Israel in November, the company reported Wednesday.

"The overall revenue from the sales of fancy colored diamonds totaled $1.209 mln. In addition, the company put for the auction nine colorless diamonds with the total weight of 28.8 carats. All of them were sold for $347.5 thousand," the report said.

Alrosa works with large rough diamonds over 1.8 carats, including special size rough diamonds and those with unique color specifications.

The bulk of products are sold by wholesale lots at monthly trading sessions, both for export and on the domestic market.