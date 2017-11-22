Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UK billionaire Branson hopes for improvement in Russia-West relations

Business & Economy
November 22, 5:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I hate the fact that this sort of cold war is developing again," he said

Richard Branson

Richard Branson

©  AP Photo/Reed Saxon

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. UK billionaire and Virgin Group owner Richard Branson, who is to travel to Moscow to take part in an international business education forum, said ahead of his visit he hoped for improvement in relations between Russia and Western powers.

"I look forward to see you in Moscow. I think the important thing is that we all give each other big hugs cause I hate the fact that this sort of cold war is developing again. This is so sad," the organizers of the forum quoted Branson as saying in a statement.

The Synergy Global Forum, one of the world’s biggest international business education forums, will take part on November 27-28 at Moscow’s Olimpiysky sports complex. Among other speakers of the event are former boxing heavyweight champ and the founder of Iron Mike Promotion, Mike Tyson; economist and the author of the black swan theory Nassim Taleb; Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic.

The event’s special guest will be film director, producer and screenwriter Oliver Stone, who will be interviewed by Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner.

Last year, the Synergy Global Forum in the Russian capital gathered over 6,000 participants. This year, organizers expect about 20,000 people to take part.

