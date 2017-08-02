Russian billionaires earn over $10 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

Sakhalin welcomes another Ship of Friendship from JapanWorld August 02, 8:51
MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The aggregate wealth of Russia’s 27 dollar billionaires grew by $10.14 billion in January-August 2017, Bloomberg said.
Of the 27 Russian dollar billionaires, 21 increased their wealth. Alexei Mordashov, the main shareholder of Severstal and Russia’s richest person with wealth estimated at $17.3 billion, earned $354 million in the reported period. Norilsk Nickel board chairman Vladimir Potanin earned $16.6 million, bringing his fortune to $16.6 billion. Renova group chief Viktor Vekselberg earned $1.34 billion, but remained third with wealth estimated at $15.6 billion.
Among other billionaires who added vast sums to their fortune are steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin (earned $1.82 billion), USM Holdings shareholder Alisher Usmanov (earned $1.77 billion) and president of Rusal and En+ Group Oleg Deripaska (earned $1.76 billion).
The biggest losses in the first seven months of 2017 were sustained by Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson (lost $2.09 billion), Volga Group founder and owner Gennady Timchenko (lost $1.92 billion) and Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov (lost $1.13 billion).
Mordashov topped the Forbes list of Russia’s richest persons on Monday, July 31. His fortune was estimated at $16.8 billion.