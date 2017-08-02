Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian billionaires earn over $10 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

Business & Economy
August 02, 7:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Of the 27 Russian dollar billionaires, 21 increased their wealth

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The aggregate wealth of Russia’s 27 dollar billionaires grew by $10.14 billion in January-August 2017, Bloomberg said.

Read also

Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia’s richest people

Of the 27 Russian dollar billionaires, 21 increased their wealth. Alexei Mordashov, the main shareholder of Severstal and Russia’s richest person with wealth estimated at $17.3 billion, earned $354 million in the reported period. Norilsk Nickel board chairman Vladimir Potanin earned $16.6 million, bringing his fortune to $16.6 billion. Renova group chief Viktor Vekselberg earned $1.34 billion, but remained third with wealth estimated at $15.6 billion.

Among other billionaires who added vast sums to their fortune are steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin (earned $1.82 billion), USM Holdings shareholder Alisher Usmanov (earned $1.77 billion) and president of Rusal and En+ Group Oleg Deripaska (earned $1.76 billion).

The biggest losses in the first seven months of 2017 were sustained by Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson (lost $2.09 billion), Volga Group founder and owner Gennady Timchenko (lost $1.92 billion) and Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov (lost $1.13 billion).

Mordashov topped the Forbes list of Russia’s richest persons on Monday, July 31. His fortune was estimated at $16.8 billion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-Russia relations may deteriorate further — Tillerson
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart
4
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
5
Sakhalin welcomes another Ship of Friendship from Japan
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Russian billionaires earn over $10 bln since start of year — Bloomberg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама