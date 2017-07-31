Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia’s richest people

Alexei Mordashov © Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Owner of Russian steelmaker Severstal Alexei Mordashov outpaced Leonid Mikhelson, major shareholder of national gas producer Novatek, in the rating of the richest Russians, Forbes said on Monday.

Mordashov’s wealth is estimated to be $16.8 bln, followed by Mikhelson with $16.2 bln, it said.

"The ascent of Mordashov was facilitated by a significant decline in Mikhelson’s wealth estimate because of a drop in Novatek shares price, rather than by growth in the value of his own assets," the publication noted.

Mordashov’s assets value rose by $63 mln from the last rating update, Forbes said.

The majority shareholder of Russian metals company NLMK Vladimir Lisin continues to hold the third line in the rating. The businessman’s wealth has not actually changed. Forbes estimates it as amounting to $16.1 bln. The NLMK owner can climb to the second position in the rating soon if Mikhelson’s wealth continues running down, Forbes said.