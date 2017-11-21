Facebook representatives to discuss compliance with Russian laws

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Facebook management responsible for interaction with Russia confirmed the intention to visit Russia in late December or early January 2018 for talks on compliance with Russian laws, head of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Facebook confirmed that they are going to visit the Russian Federation for talks with us either in late December or early in January... We will discuss with them all the issues, including localization of databases and prompt removal of prohibited content," Zharov said.

A series of oversight activities for Facebook in Russia is planned for 2018, the official said. "We do not perform any oversight action this year," the head of the regulator said. Zharov noted that Facebook did not confirm the intention to set up its representative office in Russia as Russian mass media reported earlier.

Facebook will stop working in Russia similarly to LinkedIn if the social network does not comply with the Russian personal data law, Zharov said earlier. The law on personal data effective in Russia from September 1, 2015, binds Russian and foreign companies to store personal data of Russians in the Russian territory.