Russian veterinary regulator temporarily restricts pork and beef supplies from Brazil

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on import of pork and bovine cattle products from Brazil since December 1, 2017, official spokesperson of the regulator Yulia Melano told reporters on Monday.

"Considering the seriousness of developed situation, Rosselkhoznadzor has to undertake urgent measures for protection of Russian consumers and the domestic food market and introduce temporary restrictions from December 1 of this year on supplies of all pork products and bovine cattle products from Brazil to Russia," the spokesperson said.

It was reported earlier that Russia may ban pork and beef supplies from Brazil by the end of the last week in view of discovered ractopamine in products, which is used to accelerate growth of animals

Current Russian laws prohibit application of ractopamine and other muscle growth stimulators when making food products and import of produce made with use of such substances.