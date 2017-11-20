Cargo shipped via Northern Sea Route expected to reach 70-80 mln tonnes by 2030

KRASNOYARSK, November 20. /TASS/. The amount of cargo shipped through the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the main marine conduit in Arctic Russia, will reach 70-80 mln tonnes per year by 2030, a Russian lawmaker Viktor Zubarev said Monday.

"In 2016, the amount of cargo shipped through the NSR routes exceeded 7.3 mln tonnes, which is a 35% increase compared with 2015. The amount of cargo may reach 40 mln tonnes by 2022 due to new facilities on LNG production and development of oil and gas fields, and 70-80 mln tonnes by 2030, the bulk of which will account for hydrocarbons and mineral stock," he said.