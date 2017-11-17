Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mexico’s top diplomat notes growth of Russian investments into national energy sector

Business & Economy
November 17, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister also expressed support to expansion of Mexico’s business presence in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray

© Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via AP

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Mexico welcomes Russian investments and particulate notes their growth in the energy sector, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso said on Friday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Read also
Mi-17 helicopter

Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicopters

"As far as investment cooperation is concerned, Mexico is enthusiastic in terms of Russian investments into various sectors of the economy," the minister said. "I would like to particularly highlight growth of Russian investments in the energy sector," he said. "New opportunities for investors from the whole world are opening" in connection with a recent reform in the Mexican energy sector, Videgaray Caso said. "We are very happy that there is a number of Russian investors that want to take advantage of an opportunity offered by the reform in the Mexico’s energy sector," he added.

The minister also expressed support to expansion of Mexico’s business presence in Russia. "We would like to broaden presence of Mexican companies on the Russian market," Videgaray Caso said. "This pertains to auto parts, food industry and other spheres; we would like to boost turnover in food products because the Russian market is wide, just as the Mexican," he said. Mexico wants "to take advantage of opportunities provided to it in the trade sphere, in international cultural exchange, and in exchange in the science sphere," the minister added.

"Technical opportunities for turnover growth in coming months" and improvements of the bilateral regulatory and legislative base were discussed during bilateral talks, the minister noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
2
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
3
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
4
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
5
Mexico’s top diplomat notes growth of Russian investments into national energy sector
6
US not to change Middle East policy despite Putin-Trump statement — Russian senator
7
Russia views Paris Agreement as basis for solving climate change problems — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама