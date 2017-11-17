Mexico’s top diplomat notes growth of Russian investments into national energy sector

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Mexico welcomes Russian investments and particulate notes their growth in the energy sector, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso said on Friday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"As far as investment cooperation is concerned, Mexico is enthusiastic in terms of Russian investments into various sectors of the economy," the minister said. "I would like to particularly highlight growth of Russian investments in the energy sector," he said. "New opportunities for investors from the whole world are opening" in connection with a recent reform in the Mexican energy sector, Videgaray Caso said. "We are very happy that there is a number of Russian investors that want to take advantage of an opportunity offered by the reform in the Mexico’s energy sector," he added.

The minister also expressed support to expansion of Mexico’s business presence in Russia. "We would like to broaden presence of Mexican companies on the Russian market," Videgaray Caso said. "This pertains to auto parts, food industry and other spheres; we would like to boost turnover in food products because the Russian market is wide, just as the Mexican," he said. Mexico wants "to take advantage of opportunities provided to it in the trade sphere, in international cultural exchange, and in exchange in the science sphere," the minister added.

"Technical opportunities for turnover growth in coming months" and improvements of the bilateral regulatory and legislative base were discussed during bilateral talks, the minister noted.