Russian PM believes EU seeks to push Russia into ditching Nord Stream 2

MANILA, November 14. /TASS/. The position of the European Union on extension of the third energy package to the Nord Stream 2 is an attempt to exert pressure for the purpose of abandoning the project, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told reporters on Tuesday.

"Most probably, this is a method of exerting pressure on our country and certain EU nations for the purpose of either push us to abandon construction of the second life of the Nord Stream or to complicate this work in any way," Medvedev said. "Our approach towards implementation of this project remains unchanged. This is not a political tool or an instrument of our country’s influence on European nations as certain countries and politicians frame, this is a normal commercial project," he said.