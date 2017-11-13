Russian premier’s talks with Philippine president yield nine cooperation documents

MANILA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have yielded nine bilateral documents.

Thus, among the documents signed on Monday are cooperation agreements between Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Philippine energy ministry, and between Russia’s federal intellectual property service and in the intellectual property authority of the Philippines; a memorandum of cooperation in training transport personnel between the two countries’ transport ministries; agreements on mutual legal assistance and extradition between the ministries of justice; memorandum of cooperation in the area of higher education between Russia’s ministry of education and science and Philippine higher education commission; and a cooperation agreement between Russia’s ministry of communications and the Philippines presidential public relations department.

Apart from that, Russia’s Vi Holding signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with Philippine Global Ferronickel Holding Inc.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the two countries’ audit authorities.