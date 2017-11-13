Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian premier’s talks with Philippine president yield nine cooperation documents

Business & Economy
November 13, 19:45 UTC+3 MANILA

Among the documents signed on Monday is a cooperation agreement between Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Philippine energy ministry

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have yielded nine bilateral documents.

Read also

Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines

Thus, among the documents signed on Monday are cooperation agreements between Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Philippine energy ministry, and between Russia’s federal intellectual property service and in the intellectual property authority of the Philippines; a memorandum of cooperation in training transport personnel between the two countries’ transport ministries; agreements on mutual legal assistance and extradition between the ministries of justice; memorandum of cooperation in the area of higher education between Russia’s ministry of education and science and Philippine higher education commission; and a cooperation agreement between Russia’s ministry of communications and the Philippines presidential public relations department.

Apart from that, Russia’s Vi Holding signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with Philippine Global Ferronickel Holding Inc.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the two countries’ audit authorities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Helicopters plan contracting Mi-171A2 to India - company
2
Erdogan calls on Russia and US to pull troops out of Syria
3
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
4
Russian anti-submarine destroyer cruises through English Channel
5
Russian premier’s talks with Philippine president yield nine cooperation documents
6
Russia’s space corporation plans to launch two radar surveillance satellites by 2023
7
Putin says relations between Russia and Turkey may be considered as fully restored
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама