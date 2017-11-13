Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosneft boosts oil, condensate production by 11% this year

Business & Economy
November 13, 11:36 UTC+3

Rosneft boosted oil and condensate production by 11% annually to 168.94 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Rosneft boosted oil and condensate production by 11% annually to 168.94 mln tonnes as of the end of January - September 2017, the Russian oil major said on Monday.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons rose 10.1% to 56.74 mln tonnes in the third quarter of this year. Average daily production of liquid hydrocarbons grew by 10.1% year-on-year to 4.57 mln barrels, the company said.

Production drilling surged 26% year-on-year to 8.8 mln m in nine months of this year, the company said. The number of commissioned wells rose 19% on an annualized basis to 2,300, with the 34% share of horizontal wells.

Natural gas production added 3.1% annually as of the end of nine months of 2017 to 51 bln cubic meters. Gas production in the third quarter rose by 3.5% to 16.7 bln cubic meters.

Hydrocarbons production in nine months of this year grew by 9.7% in annual terms to 5.72 mln barrels of oil equivalent. Average daily production of hydrocarbons in the third quarter of 2017 grew by 8.8% year-on-year to 5.67 mln barrels of oil equivalent.

