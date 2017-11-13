Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Up to 60% of Russia’s population should be involved in small businesses — PM Medvedev

Business & Economy
November 13, 8:10 UTC+3 MANILA

So far about 25% of Russians are involved in various forms of small businesses, according to the prime minister

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Yekaterina Shtukina/ The Russian government's press service/TASS

MANILA, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian government expects that up to 60% of the country’s population should take part in projects related to small businesses, while today they cover about 25% of citizens, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Manila on Monday.

Read also
A girl buying meals at a food truck in Moscow's Gorky Park

Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%

"We are dissatisfied with the level of our economic relations’ coverage by small businesses. We would assume that somewhere around 50-60% of the population in our country should be involved in those projects related to small businesses. So far these figures are smaller, about 25% of our population are involved in various forms of small businesses," he noted.

According to the Russian prime minister, the government will push ahead with its efforts to encourage the development of small enterprises. "The most important thing is to make sure that government agencies pay considerable attention to the issue," he said, adding that the future of Russia’s economy will depend, to a large extent, on the development of this sphere of the economy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says US should team up with Russia to solve global issues
2
Putin, Trump call on global community to boost humanitarian support for Syria
3
Putin, Trump statement on Syria does not allow double interpretations — Kremlin
4
Up to 60% of Russia’s population should be involved in small businesses — PM Medvedev
5
Lenin bust unveiled in Venezuela’s capital
6
Putin, Trump mention complicated situation in Ukraine during meeting - Kremlin
7
Putin, Trump shake hands at APEC summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама