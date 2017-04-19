Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The share of small enterprises in the Russian economy should grow to 50%, currently it is less than 20%, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a report addressed to the State Duma on Wednesday.

"Small enterprises currently account for a little under 20% of the country’s economy. This figure should be at least 50%, as in other developed economies. This is the main goal, and, of course, it requires new tools," he said.