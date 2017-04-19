Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%

Business & Economy
April 19, 14:50 UTC+3
Small enterprises currently account for a little under 20% of the Russian economy
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The share of small enterprises in the Russian economy should grow to 50%, currently it is less than 20%, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a report addressed to the State Duma on Wednesday.

"Small enterprises currently account for a little under 20% of the country’s economy. This figure should be at least 50%, as in other developed economies. This is the main goal, and, of course, it requires new tools," he said.

Read also

Polar region to allocate almost 50 million rubles for small business support
Putin sets tasks to bring small business to leading economies level
Russian economy minister says support for small business is extremely important
Russia's PM: Development of small and medium-sized businesses remains important state task

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra
3
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
4
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
5
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
7
Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%
TOP STORIES
Реклама