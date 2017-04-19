Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%

Russia’s Ilyumzhinov: Decision to run for FIDE presidency re-election next year is finalSport April 19, 14:43
Premier points to Russia’s arms exports reaching $15 bln in 2016Military & Defense April 19, 14:28
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in PalmyraMilitary & Defense April 19, 14:15
FIFA announces last-minute ticket sales phase for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport April 19, 14:11
Russian PM accuses US of fighting against Syrian government instead of terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 14:08
Five Russian track and field athletes admit taking banned doping substancesSport April 19, 14:06
Famous Russian traveler blacklisted in UkraineWorld April 19, 13:59
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's armyMilitary & Defense April 19, 13:40
New crew approved for space expedition to world’s sole orbiterScience & Space April 19, 13:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The share of small enterprises in the Russian economy should grow to 50%, currently it is less than 20%, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a report addressed to the State Duma on Wednesday.
"Small enterprises currently account for a little under 20% of the country’s economy. This figure should be at least 50%, as in other developed economies. This is the main goal, and, of course, it requires new tools," he said.