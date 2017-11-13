Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to develop cargo transit along Asia-Europe route - PM Medvedev

Business & Economy
November 13, 7:27 UTC+3 MANILA

Medvedev noted that the trade turnover between Russia and the ASEAN economic community so far does not exceed $15 bln per year

MANILA, November 13. /TASS/. Russia is interested in creating efficient transit cargo routes between Europe and Asia, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Manila on Monday.

"The key objective of these efforts is to make the transit of goods along the Asia-Europe route as fast as possible, economically viable and create a powerful transportation hub in Russia’s Far East, which will help the needs of the entire Russia-Pacific region," he said.

Medvedev noted that the trade turnover between Russia and the ASEAN economic community so far does not exceed $15 bln per year. "The potential can be much higher, substantially higher, and, potentially, dozens of times (higher)," he stressed.

