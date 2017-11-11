Putin calls ravings the claims his relatives connected to US business

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says only on Friday he learned about the claims his relatives are related to the US Administration. He called those rumors "ravings."

"Those claims, you are mentioning, yes, of course, I am aware of them, though I learned about whatever relations between my relatives and representatives of the [US] Administration or whatever officials only yesterday from Mister [Dmitry] Peskov [the president’s press secretary]," Putin told a reporters after the APEC summit.

"I know nothing about it. Simply nothing," he said. "Those are ravings.".