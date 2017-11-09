Back to Main page
Russia-Kazakhstan trade up by one third in eight months of 2017

Business & Economy
November 09, 18:53 UTC+3 CHELYABINSK

The volume of trade has grown to $11 bln

CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and Kazakhstan grew by one third in eight months to $11 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan.

Read also
Russian and Kazakhstani Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Kairat Abdrakhmanov

Lavrov praises Russia-Kazakhstan trade growth

"Mainly it was thanks to the business initiatives of the regions of Russia and Kazakhstan that mutual trade has significantly grown since the beginning of this year, and in January-August the supplies of goods and services reached $11 billion, which is by one third more than in the same period last year," he said.

According to Putin, the accumulated Russian investments in Kazakhstan exceeded $10.8 bln and Kazakhstan's investments in Russia reached $3 bln.

"It is important not to stop on this result, therefore we instructed the governments and the bilateral intergovernmental commission to take additional measures to remove barriers to the movement of capital, goods and labor," the Russian president said.

Vladimir Putin
