Lavrov praises Russia-Kazakhstan trade growth

Business & Economy
October 06, 11:33 UTC+3 ASTANA

Lavrov has linked the positive dynamics in Russia’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan to integration within the Eurasian Economic Union

Russian and Kazakhstani Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Kairat Abdrakhmanov

Russian and Kazakhstani Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Kairat Abdrakhmanov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

ASTANA, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has linked the positive dynamics in Russia’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan to integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"I’d like to note that, despite all difficulties in the global economy and other factors, we saw a nearly 40% growth in mutual trade from February to July this year. We believe this is, to a large extent, the result of the integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union, whose establishment was proposed by (Kazakhstan’s President - TASS) Nursultan Nazarbayev," Lavrov said on Friday at the talks with his Kazakhstani counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov in Astana. Russia’s top diplomat is paying a visit to Kazakhstan to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the Russian minister, Moscow notes " the traditionally intensive nature of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation, strategic partnership and alliance." "This is due, above all, to excellent personal relationship between our presidents," Lavrov said. "Their next meeting is planned in Sochi, which will host a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council."

For his part, Abdrakhmanov said that Lavrov’s visit to Astana "on the eve of the important date of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations underlines the strategic level of relations between the two countries." "It is difficult to overestimate the contribution the heads of state make to our cooperation," he noted.

Abdrakhamnov also noted that the "Astana process" on Syria was fruitful.

Реклама