Gold-bearing structure with 100 tonnes resource base discovered in Russia's Dagestan

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A structure containing gold resources amounting to 100 tonnes was discovered in the territory of the Russia’s Dagestan, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoi told TASS on Thursday.

"A gold-bearing structure with the resource base of 100 tonnes under Category P1-P2 [inferred resources - TASS] was discovered in the territory of Dagestan," the minister said.

The auction for this field is planned in 2018, Donskoi added.