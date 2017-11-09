Gold-bearing structure with 100 tonnes resource base discovered in Russia's Dagestan

Diplomat explains reasons behind Kiev's speculation about severing ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 15:58
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — sourceSociety & Culture November 09, 15:48
Volcanos, glaciers and dunes among natural jewels of Siberia’s new national parkSociety & Culture November 09, 15:46
Customs officers seize 25 undeclared iPhones X in Moscow airportSociety & Culture November 09, 15:37
Russian boxer Povetkin may be 'banned for life' if caught on doping againSport November 09, 15:26
IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — sourceSport November 09, 15:24
Russian embassy condemns Latvia’s bill equating Red Army veterans with SS stormtroopersSociety & Culture November 09, 14:51
Russia slaps entry ban on Canadians who intentionally damaged bilateral tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:15
Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A structure containing gold resources amounting to 100 tonnes was discovered in the territory of the Russia’s Dagestan, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoi told TASS on Thursday.
"A gold-bearing structure with the resource base of 100 tonnes under Category P1-P2 [inferred resources - TASS] was discovered in the territory of Dagestan," the minister said.
The auction for this field is planned in 2018, Donskoi added.