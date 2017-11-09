Back to Main page
Gold-bearing structure with 100 tonnes resource base discovered in Russia's Dagestan

Business & Economy
November 09, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The auction for this field is scheduled for 2018

Read also

Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A structure containing gold resources amounting to 100 tonnes was discovered in the territory of the Russia’s Dagestan, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoi told TASS on Thursday.

"A gold-bearing structure with the resource base of 100 tonnes under Category P1-P2 [inferred resources - TASS] was discovered in the territory of Dagestan," the minister said.

The auction for this field is planned in 2018, Donskoi added. 

