Russia’s grain harvest can be over 130 mln tonnes in 2017 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The grain harvest in Russia can be over 130 mln tonnes this year, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dzhambulat Khatuov said on Thursday.

"Russia is ready to gather a record-breaking harvest - over 130 mln tonnes, which is an absolute figure throughout the history of modern and Soviet Russia," the official said.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture may hold grain interventions early in 2018, he went on.

"We are preparing for [grain] interventions and we will adjust the process in first months of the year in case of need within the framework of planned government funds," the official said.

Grain interventions may be held in several Russian regions in December 2017, Khatuov said earlier.

Russia has been staging government grain purchase and sale interventions since 2001 to stabilize domestic grain prices. The state-owned United Grain Company has been acting as the government agent on interventions since 2009.