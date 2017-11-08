Record number of Russians visit Cuba in 2017

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. A record big number of Russian tourists have come to Cuba this year and the launching of direct flights between St Petersburg and Varadero, the world-famous beach city in Matanzas Governorate, Edilberto Riveron Leon, the attache for tourism at the Cuban embassy in Moscow.

"The latest data suggests some 80,000 Russians visited Cuba [between January 1 and] before October 24 and this means the number of Russian visitors to Cuba will go up to 100,000 through to the yearend," Leon said. "That’s a record figure for the Russian market and we’re very pleased with it."

"As of November 10, direct chartered flights between Moscow and [destinations in] Cuba will be resumed," he said. "I’d like to single out the chartered flights between St Petersburg and Varadero among the novelties of the season."