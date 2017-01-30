Moscow authorities to name square after Cuba’s Fidel Castro

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A square in northwestern Moscow will be named after late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, a source in the city mayor’s office told TASS on Monday.

The decision was taken by the city’s inter-departmental commission on renaming territorial entities. The square is located in the Sokol area near a street named after Salvador Allende, "the president of Chile who was Castro’s friend," the source said.

In the nearby Khoroshevsky district in the Russian capital, there is a street renamed in honor of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Moscow’s authorities earlier planned to name two driveways in the Severnoye Medvedkovo district after Castro.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution, founder of the first-ever socialist state in the Western hemisphere, Fidel Castro died on November 25, 2016 at the age of 90.