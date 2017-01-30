Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow authorities to name square after Cuba’s Fidel Castro

Society & Culture
January 30, 10:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The leader of the Cuban Revolution, founder of the first-ever socialist state in the Western hemisphere, Fidel Castro died on November 25, 2016 at the age of 90
Share
1 pages in this article
A portrait of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana

A portrait of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana

© AP Photo/ Javier Galeano

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A square in northwestern Moscow will be named after late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, a source in the city mayor’s office told TASS on Monday.

Gallery
11 photo

World leaders bid farewell to Fidel Castro in Havana

The decision was taken by the city’s inter-departmental commission on renaming territorial entities. The square is located in the Sokol area near a street named after Salvador Allende, "the president of Chile who was Castro’s friend," the source said.

In the nearby Khoroshevsky district in the Russian capital, there is a street renamed in honor of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Moscow’s authorities earlier planned to name two driveways in the Severnoye Medvedkovo district after Castro.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution, founder of the first-ever socialist state in the Western hemisphere, Fidel Castro died on November 25, 2016 at the age of 90.

Gallery
11 photo

Cuban revolution in pictures: Early years of Fidel Castro

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
17
Paris Fashion Week 2017
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts comment on Lithuanian MP’s claims regarding Russia's Kaliningrad
2
Russian former economy minister's house arrest extended
3
Russian defense ministry: Syrians need real help, not empty promises
4
Russian science fiction thriller ‘Attraction’ rakes up $6.9 mln at box office
5
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gas
6
Massive combat readiness check completed in Russia’s Central Military District
7
Expert believes Trump wants to pull US-Russia relations out of deadlock
TOP STORIES
Реклама