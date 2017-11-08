Russia, Japan to cooperate in small and medium enterprises development

Interior Ministry plans on photographing and fingerprinting visa-free travelersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 16:56
DA NANG, November 8. /TASS/. Russia and Japan signed a memorandum on cooperation in the sphere of small and medium enterprises development, TASS reports from the signing scene within the APEC summit framework.
The memorandum was signed by Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Japan’s Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko.
The Russian minister noted importance of developing relations in Japan. Turnover between the countries rose by 17% in eight months of 2017, Oreshkin said.