Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Japan to cooperate in small and medium enterprises development

Business & Economy
November 08, 15:59 UTC+3 DA NANG

Trade turnover between the two countries rose by 17% in eight months of 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia and Japan to boost tourism cooperation

Moscow ready to ease visa conditions with Japan

Japanese companies see real opportunity for business development in Far East — Abe

Abe says Putin’s visit to Japan ushered in new era in bilateral relations

DA NANG, November 8. /TASS/. Russia and Japan signed a memorandum on cooperation in the sphere of small and medium enterprises development, TASS reports from the signing scene within the APEC summit framework.

The memorandum was signed by Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Japan’s Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko.

The Russian minister noted importance of developing relations in Japan. Turnover between the countries rose by 17% in eight months of 2017, Oreshkin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
2
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
3
Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin to pay World Boxing Council $250,000 fine
4
Russia-Ukraine diplomatic break would be most catastrophic move — speaker
5
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
6
Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US president
7
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама