Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimean officials eye prospects of turning peninsula into Russia’s Silicon Valley

Business & Economy
November 08, 11:24 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

According to the region's head, there are considerable labor resources to carry out this project

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, November 8. /TASS/. Crimean authorities are exploring the chances of creating an IT technology hub on the Black Sea peninsula similar to California’s Silicon Valley, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said at a meeting with foreign reporters.

Read also

Putin says use of advanced technologies is powerful resource for country’s development

"We would like those [people] who will consider modern IT-technologies to come to Crimea. We thought about creating a center here similar to Silicon Valley and (we) are deliberating on how this can be done," he said.

According to Aksyonov, there are considerable labor resources to carry out this project.

"We have fine programmers, many of them left Ukraine, and they want to work safely. We are trying to put together such a group, create conditions for them, a platform and so on," he added.

Among the participants in the meeting with Aksyonov were nine journalists from Greece, Italy, Slovakia and Uganda.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vast majority of Russians certain army can shield nation from any threat — poll
2
Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US president
3
Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies
4
Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Russian top diplomat
5
Russia values relations with Papua New Guinea, top diplomat says
6
Russia's top diplomat stresses US 'responsible' for Ukrainian leadership's behavior
7
Investigators refute McLaren’s report about Russia's so-called 'state doping program'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама