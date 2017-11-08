Crimean officials eye prospects of turning peninsula into Russia’s Silicon Valley

SIMFEROPOL, November 8. /TASS/. Crimean authorities are exploring the chances of creating an IT technology hub on the Black Sea peninsula similar to California’s Silicon Valley, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said at a meeting with foreign reporters.

"We would like those [people] who will consider modern IT-technologies to come to Crimea. We thought about creating a center here similar to Silicon Valley and (we) are deliberating on how this can be done," he said.

According to Aksyonov, there are considerable labor resources to carry out this project.

"We have fine programmers, many of them left Ukraine, and they want to work safely. We are trying to put together such a group, create conditions for them, a platform and so on," he added.

Among the participants in the meeting with Aksyonov were nine journalists from Greece, Italy, Slovakia and Uganda.