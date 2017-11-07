South Korean investors show extraordinary interest in Russian projects — minister

SEOUL, November 7. /TASS/. Investors from the Republic of Korea demonstrate growing interest in Russian Far Eastern Advance Development Territories (ADT) and Vladivostok Free Port, Russia’s Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"They [South Korean investors] were not present at all until a certain period of time. The first ones appeared not so long ago - these are nine projects with investments over $400 mln," Galushka said.

"We staged a Korean Investor Day later in Khabarovsk for the first time and anticipated projects worth $250 mln were added," he said.

"Amounts of potential investments we discussed with Korean officials and Korean investors during the current visit are already above the figures mentioned below. They are much higher and we will now work on bringing them into practice," the minister said.

"Specific business talk is currently underway, ending either with solution of issues or with specific plans of business missions to be staged by the end of this year," Galushka added.