Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korean investors show extraordinary interest in Russian projects — minister

Business & Economy
November 07, 21:56 UTC+3 SEOUL

A Korean Investor Day has been organized in Russia's Khabarovsk for the first time

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, November 7. /TASS/. Investors from the Republic of Korea demonstrate growing interest in Russian Far Eastern Advance Development Territories (ADT) and Vladivostok Free Port, Russia’s Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

Read also

Minister says foreign investors show great interest in Far East energy projects

"They [South Korean investors] were not present at all until a certain period of time. The first ones appeared not so long ago - these are nine projects with investments over $400 mln," Galushka said.

"We staged a Korean Investor Day later in Khabarovsk for the first time and anticipated projects worth $250 mln were added," he said.

"Amounts of potential investments we discussed with Korean officials and Korean investors during the current visit are already above the figures mentioned below. They are much higher and we will now work on bringing them into practice," the minister said.

"Specific business talk is currently underway, ending either with solution of issues or with specific plans of business missions to be staged by the end of this year," Galushka added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
2
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
3
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
4
Key facts about Russia’s 1917 October revolution
5
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
6
South Korean investors show extraordinary interest in Russian projects — minister
7
Sukhoi Su-34 plane nicknamed ‘Duckling:’ Russian Aerospace Force’s best bomber
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама